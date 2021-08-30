Letter: Spending doesn’t necessarily guarantee quality in education

At the last school board meeting, Superintendent Philip Qualman expressed his “outrage” at Colorado being 43rd out of the 51 states in spending for K-12. I think instead he should be patting himself and his board members and staff on the backs for a job well done regarding stewardship of our tax dollars. We are ranked seventh out of 51 states in quality of education in our public schools here in Colorado according to U.S. News & World Report .

Quantity doesn’t necessarily guarantee quality.

Beth Lucas

Edwards