Letter: Spreading kindness

Our Lake County community and the Lake County Community Fund Board of Directors wishes to express our sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the many donors and board members of the Vail Valley Foundation Community Fund and Eagle Valley Community Foundation for providing humanitarian relief to our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also wish to give a special thanks to Mike Imhof of the Vail Valley Foundation and Mike Rushmore of the Eagle Valley Community Foundation for their strong leadership and encouragement through the funding process.

The funding from the VVF Community Fund is providing rent and utility assistance to Lake County residents who work in the Eagle River Valley and have lost or have experienced a reduction in their employment status due to the pandemic and who do not qualify for other assistance.

All together, more than 328 households representing 1,148 individuals have requested and received rent and utility assistance in Lake County since April 1. Thank you Eagle River Valley for your compassionate assistance during this time.

Because of your support, community members without a safety net will be able to stay in their homes with all utilities turned on, while they wait to get back to work.

Families’ chronic stress will be reduced and their mental and physical health improved, because their basic needs have been met.

Families will be able to re-enter a post-COVID world from a place of strength and security — poised to contribute meaningfully to their families, neighborhoods, and communities.

With 44 percent of the Lake County workforce employed in the Eagle River Valley, we are your community!

Thank you for your support and outpouring of kindness during this unprecedented time.

Greg Labbe, Mayor of Leadville

John McMurtry, Executive Director, Lake County Community Fund