Letter: Stand against ill-thought-out rail line

I hope all your readers saw the article on the proposed Uinta Railway in the March 1 paper.

To the Uinta Basin Railroad Company, increased money seems to be far more important than our rivers, our wildlife, or our communities. The devastation that more oil burning brings to climate change obviously means nothing to them.

According to my Google search, there has been an average of one oil train spill a year in the last 10 years, and I don’t know if this even accounts for the latest. Just try to picture tons of oil in the Colorado River. I would bet that behind every oil spill from trains, there is a company spokesperson who said, “Our trains are perfectly safe.”

And, to add insult to injury, the company wants to get its funding from tax-free government bonds. Tax-free? Doesn’t that mean that American citizens are helping to pay for it?

Please support our senators, our congressman, Eagle County, and everyone else fighting this ill-thought-out, Colorado-endangering project.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle