Letter: Standards-based grading

According to the column by Phil Qualman in the October 13 print edition of the Vail Daily, the Eagle County School District is moving toward a “standards-based grading model” to be used at all Eagle County schools. I have always thought that the primary purpose of our schools was to give students the opportunity to gain academic proficiency or at least a skillset that would give them a way to make a living and contribute to society. That is what I experienced in the Denver Public School system more than 50 years ago. I was tested, graded, and compared to others. It wasn’t always fun, but it was important to my intellectual and academic achievement.

Qualman writes, and I agree, “Grading in Eagle County School District dignifies our students by telling them exactly where they are academically and what they need to be successful.” “Participation trophies” are meaningless efforts to reward students merely for showing up. If everyone gets a participation trophy, no one learns any lessons. Life hands out wins and losses. Both should be taken with honor and humility. No one always wins and losses teach vital life lessons. Standards-based grading implements this mechanism.

I graduated from an extraordinarily competitive Ivy League University 50 years ago. My class included students from every state, walk of life, race, religion, and many other countries. My university granted scholarship aid based exclusively on demonstrated financial need and academic performance. Financial aid was never given on the basis of athletic prowess or family connections. This is still true today. In other words, the focus was and is entirely academic. Without academic proficiency or a marketable skillset, how does a student expect to function in today’s society?

I was exposed at a young age to the myriad of people who populate this country and this world. Grading on any basis other than academic proficiency and demonstrated acquired skills is nonsensical and leads to an undereducated and ill-prepared population and workforce.

Congratulations to the Eagle County Schools for doing what competent school systems have been doing for decades.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Brian Stockmar

Vail