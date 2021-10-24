Letter: Staufer for Vail Town Council

If you value Vail’s natural environment, oppose a needless sales tax increase, and want a council member with a nose for BS, then vote for Jonathan Staufer. Jonathan is committed to making Vail a place where locals and families can afford to live and want to live. A founder of the Vail Farmer’s Market, which anyone walking Meadow Drive on a Sunday in July understands is a huge economic driver for the town, Jonathan has been an effective force for positive growth in Vail for years. The Staufer family’s legacy of positive impact in Vail is evident throughout town. Please vote for Jonathan Staufer.

Marc LeVarn

Vail