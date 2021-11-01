Letter: Staufer, Middleton, Stockmar, and Hansen for Vail

It is time again to choose the people that we want to lead us in the needs of Vail. We need people that are gifted with experience in business and legal expertise to guide us in the complicated choices we are presently facing. We also need people that are sensitive to environmental issues and have a history in our community.

I believe that Jonathan Staufer, Kathryn Middleton, Brian Stockmar, and Kirk Hansen are candidates that will take each issue, study it, listen to input from our citizens and will make careful decisions for the best for our town. Each is environmentally sensitive and will help preserve this unique area.

It is so easy to become complacent about voting, what with the multiple issues facing us. Please do not allow that opportunity to prevail.

We have choices. My choices are Jonathan Staufer, Kathryn Middleton, Brian Stockmar, and Kirk Hansen.

Corkie Ramey

Vail and Gypsum