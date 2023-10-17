Letter: Staufer’s right, and I’ll vote for him

I agree that Vail is fortunate to have strong candidates as Chris Romer wrote in his most recent column, but I strongly disagree with the comment Romer made criticizing Jonathan Staufer for his remarks about “those bastards in Broomfield.” Jonathan has lived here most all of his life, as have many of the current council members. He understands and has seen mostly the good of the owners of our local resorts during his lifetime, as have those of us who have been here for a few different owners. We all appreciate what life in Vail gives us.

Notwithstanding that good, he and the majority of the current council understand that Vail Resorts’ attempt to develop Booth Heights is wrong for the bighorns and Vail and Eagle County. It is also against the stated policy of Vail Resorts to have zero operating impact on forests and habitat. There are still issues to be solved concerning this attempted development. There is still a pending issue by Vail Resorts to void the entire condemnation.

I am aware of many times Vail Resorts has helped individuals and groups in this valley over the years. Notwithstanding the good Vail Resorts does, Booth Heights is not good. The current version of the “mountain owner” only cares about money. That is the bottom line for its leaders, despite a local operation of good people for the most part.

The current candidates should each tell us their position on whether or not they will be for or against no Booth Heights at the current dollar figures and amounts still being determined above a total of the $17.5 million purchase. Vail Resorts did not know it owned the property for decades and paid no taxes on it until it was discovered in 2016 that it did, in fact, own the property. I will vote for Jonathan Staufer for Town Council.

Bob Essin

Vail