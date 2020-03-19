Letter: Staying connected is easy

This has little to do with photography. It has a lot to do with being engaged with your family, friends, neighbors, and the community.

I have gotten a lot of emails about closures, recommendations, science, and personal behavior related to COVID-19. So have you. It is very difficult to face something where you have no idea where all of this will be going.

Scientists say that one way to help is to stay home when you don’t need to go anywhere and avoid gatherings. Get outside for walks, hikes, bike rides, fishing, photography, or just enjoy your deck; activities that don’t involve others. Keep 6 feet between you and others. Wash hands and use sanitizer regularly. All that will reduce the chance that you will contract the virus or worse yet, spread it.

I was sitting around wondering where all this would take us over the next few weeks or months? What financial impact will all this have on you, your family, friends, neighbors, and the businesses we depend on? All that thinking made me realize that all those changes related to COVID-19 in our lives will reduce the interactions we have with our family, friends, and neighbors.

As this terrible health issue spreads, people will become more isolated. No school, no concerts, no sports, no skiing, no galleries, no museums, no zoos, no parties, no job, limited shopping.

I decided that I could do something to change that. I spent the afternoon and made a dozen phone calls to “check in.” Some conversations went on at length. It made me feel better and it made some folks on the other end of the line feel better as well. They told me that! I encourage you to do the same. Pick up the phone, call some folks, and “check in.” Don’t stop there. “check in” with them again later.

Rick Spitzer

Avon