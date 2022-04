Gypsum is now the largest incorporated town in Eagle County in both population and geographic area. Steve Carver has been a competent leader in planning for and overseeing this growth for over 20 years.

As the town deals with increased traffic and facilities to serve its citizens, we need the experienced leadership that has served us so well in the past. If you live in Gypsum, please vote in person on April 5.

Carl and Ruth Walker

Gypsum