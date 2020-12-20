Letter: Still feeling it every day at Vail

After finding large quantities of oil in Venezuela, using pack mules, in 1948 my father, Charles F. Hickox Jr., chose, inexplicitly, to return to academia. In 1952, his first teaching job was at Norwich College near Stowe resort in Northern Vermont. Soon after Jean and Charlie welcomed their second son, aka me. As a 30 year old Charlie learned to ski at Stowe. In the spring of 1955 he obtained his PHD in Geology from Yale University, and in keeping with his apparent disdain for wealth, decided on an teaching career. He was offered a choice of professorships, one at Colby College and one at Prescott College. Perhaps in homage to Robert Frost and the road less traveled we moved to the land of frost, Waterville, Maine.

Through Waterville flows the mighty Kennebec River, making it a paper mill town. Each spring pulpwood, cut during the winter, was bulldozed into the river, with each paper mill along its shore taking its allotted share. This turned out to be an environmental disaster for the river as the bark, raining down on the river bottom, snuffed out all life. But I digress.

At that time, Waterville had a minority population of French Canadian descent making it a center for pee wee hockey. I was a frail child whenever I put on skates and my ankles made contact with the ice. And under the influence of Charlie our family, soon to be seven in number, decided that skiing was the better choice of winter sports.

Colby has a chapel on a gentle rise on campus. My first day on skis would have been February of 1958 at age 5. My skis were Northland brand made in Saint Paul and complete with screwed in edges and cable bindings, sometimes called bear trap bindings. I remember the toe piece was nothing more than an angle iron against which the blunt toe of my leather lace ups were wedged. No release feature of any sort. My father constructed a ski maintenance rack in the garage where the skis were clamped and wing nutted against the wall of the garage in summer to prevent warping and to maintain camber. So my first day on skis was side stepping up Colby chapel “hill” and skiing down. From the accompanying picture you can already see that on that first day I was already feeling “it.” And I still feel “it,” every day at Vail.





Steve Hickox

Denver