Letter: Still time to make your voice heard, Eagle County

It is tempting to look away from all things that can be labeled “political” during these deeply distressing times.

Resist that urge. Voting is about power. The very best way for us to exercise our individual and collective power is by voting. The loudest voice against injustice is still best heard (and amplified, ten-fold) through the ballot box.

The Democratic primary ballot includes important choices for our next U.S. Senator, U.S. and state representatives, our next district attorney, and county commissioners.

If you’re registered to vote, you should have received your ballot in the mail the week of June 8. You’ve probably got it in a stack of papers on your kitchen table right now. If you’re an unaffiliated voter, you may have received two ballots. Pick one, fill it out, and get it back by Tuesday, June 30.

Importantly, this doesn’t mean drop it in the mail on June 30; it needs to be received by no later than Tuesday,, June 30, at 7 p.m., so if you haven’t already returned it, please plan on delivering it to one of Eagle County’s six ballot drop boxes (with four voter service and polling centers located in Avon, Eagle, El Jebel and Vail, and two additional ballot box only locations in Basalt and Edwards), a list of which you can find by going to https://www.eaglecounty.us/Clerk/Voting_and_Elections/Upcoming_Elections/.

If you’re registered, but didn’t get a ballot, you’ll need to go to one of our four voter service and polling centers, where you’ll be able to get and vote a ballot through June 30 at 7 p.m.

Cribbing from Stacey Abrams, political change is protest plus participation. She’s right. Keep mobilizing for change, and please vote, not only in this month’s primary election but also in this fall’s general.

Melissa Decker, Jennifer Filipowski, Donna Grauer, Diane Levin and Bob Rutledge

Eagle County Democrats