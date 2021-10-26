Letter: Stockmar, Staufer, Hansen, Middleton for Vail

We are supporting Brian Stockmar, Jonathan Staufer, Kirk Hansen and Kathryn Middleton for Vail Town Council. These four candidates are best suited to address the enormous challenges facing Vail today. They are all longtime residents who have expressed their desire to not limit themselves to a single issue, but to work to address numerous quality of life issues.

Overcrowding, environmental degradation, open space and wildlife habitat preservation, revising outdated conflict of interest provisions for council and boards, and certainly housing for locals are all urgent issues we face.

Regarding housing, the push for it at all costs has taken on an ominous tone. In an April 27 Vail Local Housing Authority meeting. it was stated that the way to address housing was to “densify the crap out of it” and “pre-entitle everything” in a future land use map. When asked who would approve this plan it was stated: “the next town council.”

We believe these four candidates will make informed decisions while carefully weighing the consequences of up-zoning and rezoning. That approach is more closely aligned to the ideals on which Vail was built.

We hope you will join us in voting for Stockmar, Staufer, Hansen and Middleton for Vail Town Council.

Tom and Blondie Vucich

Vail