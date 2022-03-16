Letter: Stop dependency on foreign oil

With all the uproar regarding the cost of fuel, I feel some people are ignoring the solution: renewable energy. President Biden has been talking about ways to decrease the dependence on foreign oil since Day 1. He has proposed expansion of wind, solar and electric energy. Specifically, more charging stations to make electric cars and trucks more acceptable. The automobile manufacturers are all in.

The production of U.S.-made electric vehicles, charging stations, wind turbines and solar panels will also increase American manufacturing jobs. This is also a win. These changes will also have a great affect on climate change. Why can’t our dysfunctional elected officials see this? I fear the fossil fuel (coal, oil and gas ) lobby is spending an astronomical amount of dollars and thus control a segment of Congress, who forget who they represent.

Linda Jean Gordon

Eagle