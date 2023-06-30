Letter: Stop the LGBTQ+ bashing, please

What is happening in this country to the LGBTQ+ community sickens me. And I see a lot of friends of mine, who I previously had viewed as well-intentioned people, making fun of it.

A group of fellow citizens in the United States, who were ashamed to admit who they were for decades, have finally won themselves some rights, rights that protect them from discrimination and basically say they should be allowed to live freely in our society as who they are. Now these common rights are being politicized and a disturbing, very vocal segment of our country is trying to tell us that allowing these people to live their lives as who they are is endangering our youth and claiming the ridiculous falsehood that educating us about gender differences is “grooming” our children.

The ultra-puritan conservatives want our fellow countrymen and women to be “put back in their bottles” and to shove their lifestyles back in their closets. They want us to boycott stores and products that recognize these people and their differences. How unAmerican is that?

We are better than this. Cruelty and intolerance are tools of the unintelligent and unenlightened. Just let people be. There are bigger problems in our country than banning drag shows and books that explain gender differences. The discussion about what is age-appropriate for teachers to teach is a ridiculous, fear-mongering argument. No one is teaching sex ed to second graders.

If you feel a group of special Americans deserves more attention and recognition (such as veterans, mentally disabled, etc.) than advocate for them, don’t belittle another group of fellow Americans.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Please give it a rest, America. This behavior makes us look stupid. And it’s embarrassing.

Steve Sheldon

Gypsum