Letter: Stop town of Vail from becoming city of Vail

I’ve been a resident of East Vail for 56 years and there are numerous reasons why I am not in favor of the Booth Heights proposal. To name one: The last remaining, large irreplaceable piece of open space left in this area must be preserved for future generations. To build anything on this property is to add to the demise of what was once a breathtaking mountain paradise. I am afraid the town of Vail is rapidly becoming the city of Vail.

PEC, town council and Vail Resorts — please do what is right and preserve this precious hillside property.

Joan Carnie

East Vail