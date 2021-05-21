Letter: StoryWalk at Bighorn Park is great

This letter is in response to the unkind words Terry Oakes doled out regarding the Vail Public Library’s StoryWalk installation at Bighorn Park. Unlike Terry, I find the exhibit superbly engaging.

If the library’s goal was to create an interactive and educational learning space in a safe (socially distanced) environment, they succeeded in spades. The placards are presently beautifully in both English and Spanish as they take readers around the lake page by page! The program pairs perfectly with the little free library that was erected a couple of years ago.

As a resident of East Vail, and former educator, I hope that this is only the first of many! In fact, I find it so invaluable to our community that I’d be willing to help organize an ongoing effort. Keep up the great work Cricket, Lori and everyone else at the Vail Public Library. The community appreciates your dedication!

Dana Dance-Schissel

East Vail