Letter: Successful launch of Sunday Gathering

It has been a pleasure to welcome those of you who have attended Sunday Gathering, where no matter who are, you are welcome. We’ve met twice now, and will meet again on June 2.

The effort to create Sunday Gathering started one year ago, and we finally did it, thanks to a very positive response from the community, the support of the Eagle River Youth Coalition and two amazing ladies who stepped up to be part of the organizing team.

I want to tell you a bit about myself and my reasons for creating Sunday Gathering. We’ve grown our family here over the past 18 years; met here and married here. For many years, we have talked about the possibility of joining a church, to belong to a community of people who gather regularly and to make stronger connections with people who hold similar values, but we just aren’t religious, and couldn’t make that commitment. So, I was inspired to put Sunday Gathering together because we still desire a regular gathering of like-minded people and the support that can come from a strong community.

Over the past two gatherings, I’ve met some wonderful people who have told me directly how much a gathering like ours means to them. There is a need in our valley for a non-religious, regular gathering space like ours. It’s been a great launch that has filled me with hopefulness for a strong community of all ages and stages where my boys can grow up surrounded by people who believe in love and justice. We would love to have you

become part of our community. We meet on the first Sunday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the new Avon Town Hall. Maybe we’ll see you on June 2!

For more information, please visit our Facebook page at Sunday Gathering (in Eagle County) or email us at SundayGatheringinEC@gmail.com.



Melanie Molloy

Edwards