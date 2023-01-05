Letter: Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone

On Monday night, a strong, young NFL football player, Damar Hamlin, took a hit to the chest and suffered an immediate cardiac arrest. Thanks to an immediate response from medical personnel, Hamlin received cardiopulmonary resuscitation to keep his blood flowing, as well as one or more shocks from a defibrillator to return his heart to a normal rhythm. While now in the hospital in critical condition, he is alive with the potential to make a full recovery. In cardiac arrest, time is critical, and this rapid response may well have made the difference between life and death for Hamlin.

Players from both sides were visibly shaken, some weeping, others kneeling in prayer. The game was postponed as the gravity of the situation made the contest immaterial to the concern for this precious life.

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. It is so important for all of us, from 5 to 95, to know how to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest to save a life. This is our mission, as Starting Hearts teaches every year in Eagle County schools, to companies, and individuals. Whether you wish to take our free Call.Push.Shock. one-hour class or a more extensive American Red Cross certification, we are here to help you save the life of a family member, friend, or visitor. Don’t be helpless, be prepared.

Please contact us at info@startinghearts.org or call 970-763-5306 to schedule a class.

Janet Newman, PhD

Director of Education, Starting Hearts