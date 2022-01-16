Letter: Suggestions to increase skiable terrain and customer satisfaction

Epic pass sales increased this season to 2.1 million, and customer satisfaction must be superior to retain these new pass holders. However, long lines at Vail are common. Long lines are compounded by a lack of employees to open lifts and terrain. Vail also reported more skiable acres than many other ski resorts, resulting in more people skiing Vail and long lift lines.

Here are some low-cost, out-of-the-box suggestions to open more terrain.

Tap the market of people already living here by providing various incentives equal to 3 to 6 times hourly wages that may cost Vail little. For example, offer free accommodations or group or private lessons for family members or visiting friends at Vail-owned or partner locations during slack times.

Vail could greatly increase the pay of hourly workers by using some of the funds from the increased revenue from record pass sales or by reducing large upper management bonuses.

Why not first offer the “low” or no pay Guest Services volunteers an opportunity to operate lifts a few days per week by giving them their choice of various incentives which locals may view as more valuable than money?

To encourage people to immediately apply for positions, the incentives should be most generous for the first 50 people that apply and accept the position. The full incentive is only achieved with the completion of their contract.

Lift carrying capacity could also be significantly increased by a different layout of the mazes. This could decrease lift stops while increasing safety.

How about advertising positions to college students that are taking classes online?

The opening of additional lifts and terrain should greatly increase customer satisfaction.

I hope the above will start management thinking out-of-the-box.

Tom Ruemmler

Wildridge