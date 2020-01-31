Letter: Supplementing the Vail Daily’s ski racing coverage

Chris Freud and his colleagues write good reports that keep us well informed on the Vail Valley’s own ski racing champion, Mikaela Shiffrin, and on other ski racing news. I look forward to reading them and watching the broadcasts on TV. However, up until recently, I have often missed the TV broadcasts because I have been losing my battles with the DVR. Then, I discovered an accessible way to watch the races live or watch the replays of all World Cup Alpine races on-demand on NBC Sports Gold. The access costs $69.99 for the entire season.

It is so much fun that I wanted to share it, because I know there are others who cannot beat the DVR. This price also includes high-level snowboarding, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing and biathlon races and is a great imaging tool for committed young racers. However, while these “gavel-to-gavel” videos include intermediate timing and standing information on all racers, including all participating U.S. Ski Team racers, they only rarely include the commentary of the broadcasts on ESPN or NBC Sports. This resource can be found at https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/snow/schedule.

Stephen Vastagh

Eagle