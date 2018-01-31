Letter: Support Continental Divide Wilderness Bill to protect public lands

We strongly support the Continental Divide Wilderness Bill that is jointly sponsored by Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Jared Polis. It has a great chance of passing, and it is absolutely what we should do as a community to leave an incredible legacy, not only for our grandchildren but for generations to come.

It has been well thought through and is an extraordinary commitment to protecting critical public lands that will ensure the legacy of critical backcountry public lands and is fundamental to the long-term economic survival of our community. We urge support of this important initiative.

Harry and Susan Frampton

Vail