Letter: Support Eagle River Watershed Council on Colorado Gives Day

As a longtime resident of Eagle County, a kayaker, fisherman, and skier, all of which requires water in the river — (oh and as a Watershed Council Board member!) — I urge you to schedule a donation to Eagle River Watershed Council via the CO Gives Day platform. Giving support through the Colorado Gives Day website boosts your donation through an incentive fund, increasing your help to the river.

The nonprofit Watershed Council is your science-based advocate for the river and needs your support. During this 20-year drought we are in, Eagle River Watershed Council is working to maintain the quality and quantity of water in the Eagle, the Upper C, and the tributaries of both, manage road and river cleanups, provide educational opportunities, and monitor and respond to current and future threats to the watershed. We need your support.

Once again, I urge you to schedule a donation to Eagle River Watershed Council for Colorado Gives Day, by Dec.r 7, through the Colorado Gives Day website. We provide easy access at ERWC.org .

It’s your home, and your river.

Tom Allender, President Eagle River Watershed Council

Eagle