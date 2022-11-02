Letter: Support for 1A

I want to put the spotlight on Ballot Issue 1A and urge a “yes” vote for affordable child care and housing.

As a resident of unincorporated Eagle County, we have a new opportunity thanks to our state legislature to levy a tax that would be borne by our guests.

While my family is well out of the child care years, I look back on how instrumental child care was to early learning and social development for our boys; how challenging it was to find child care; and how costly local programs were if you could find them.

All these years later, it is just wrong that there remains a serious lack of quality child care that local families can afford and keep them in meaningful employment. As a housing advocate, supporting new and creative funding sources is vital.

In the past, lodging tax revenue in Colorado was restricted to advertising and marketing to help boost our tourism-based economies. The good news coming from our state is that just recently, counties were granted the authority to use this revenue for child care and housing for the tourism-related workforce. Ballot question 1A is a request to levy a new lodging tax that will be paid by out-of-town visitors who are then positively and significantly making a difference for locals desperately seeking affordable child care and housing solutions.

Support Local Journalism Donate



All but one of our local municipalities currently have their own lodging tax in place — it’s time for Eagle County to collect one and put it to great use.

Kristin Kenney Williams

EagleVail