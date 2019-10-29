Letter: Support for 6B

Earlier this year I needed an ambulance to appear quickly after I had passed out, and it did, shortly after my wife dialed 911.The crews were professional and got to work quickly and it was obvious they were well trained and equipped to help.

Now I’m hearing that the funding for the ambulance district is being reduced by one of our state’s constitutional amendments and that the ambulance service may actually need to reduce staffing and ambulances available.

Really?

When you need emergency medical service, you need to be there now — not when an ambulance and crew become available. Help support this critical emergency service and vote yes for 6B!

Dan Smith

Avon