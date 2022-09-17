Letter: Support for Camp Hale national monument

We have lived throughout the area from Glenwood to Leadville to Avon for the past 54 years. We spend more time in the Tennessee Pass area enjoying the beauty of nature than we do in our own backyard in Avon. Right now we have an incredible opportunity to protect some of the unique and special wild places that drew us here. We hope President Biden will designate the Camp Hale-Continental Divide a national monument.

What an appropriate way to honor those who heroically fought in the 10th Mountain Division to defend our country and the rise of fascism in the world. These men also had an enormous role in building today’s outdoor recreation industry, including most of our Colorado ski areas. The Tenmile Range surrounding Camp Hale is where the real training took place and both areas have been included in the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act for over a decade. They deserve to be made into a national monument. So, we are urging President Biden to take the first step and ensure that Camp Hale and Tenmile Range are protected with national monument status, and we ask for his support for permanent protection of all the lands in the CORE Act.

Please help us protect our amazing lands for future generations to enjoy.

Mary Harrel Lawrence and Jerry McMahan

Avon