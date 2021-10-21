Letter: Support for Mountain Recreation upgrades

I’d like to openly express my personal support and that of the Haymeadow Development for the proposed Mountain Recreation expansion plan being voted upon in November. We have and will continue to support recreation and opportunities for youth to recreate. We view trails and outdoor recreation as a key component to the quality of life for future Haymeadow residents and that vision is, in part, what led to our partnership with the town of Eagle to construct and dedicate the Haymaker Trail nearly a decade ago. We have also been continuous supporters of The Cycle Effect as an opportunity to help local youth experience the enjoyment and benefits of mountain biking.

We view Mountain Recreation as a premier rec provider in the region and support their expansion as an overall benefit to the community. Further, we welcome the opportunity for Haymeadow residents to live adjacent to the intended services.

Brandon Cohen

Abrika Properties, LLC Haymeadow Owner