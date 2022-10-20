Letter: Support for regional transportation authority

I am very excited about the prospect of a regional transportation authority to increase funding to support our county’s public transportation options. There are several things I hope this RTA can achieve in the future, including fare-free rides in specific zones (upvalley and downvalley), bus rapid transit for valley-wide routes, mobile fare payments for buses that require fares, and real-time bus tracking for ECO routes. This RTA is the only mechanism I have heard explored by community leaders that would provide the dedicated funding and structure to bring our county-wide transit system (ECO Transit) up to par with the world-class resorts that reside here.

Kimberly Schlaepfer

Avon