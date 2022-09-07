Letter: Support for regional transportation authority

Please join me in voting “yes” on the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

One of the goals I am most excited about is sustainable funding to improve efforts to attract lower-cost flights into Eagle County Airport. While this aspect of the RTA is a very small part of our regional planning, having spent most of the last four decades working with corporate event planners, I know firsthand how important the vibrant Eagle County Airport is to those planners.

As an elected representative in Avon for most of the last two decades, I know how important a robust flight schedule at EGE is to many full and part-time residents. A broad selection of flights into EGE benefits both our economy and our local residents.

Recently these efforts have included service to PHX and an expanded summer/fall schedule. Air service is very complicated and requires long-term, regional planning. These opportunities will be dependent on the board to allocate funds when opportunities present themselves. This is one of the reasons that the local government, private sector, and nonprofit partners who have supported the EGE Air Alliance in the past have also worked to establish a Regional Transportation Authority to replace their ad-hoc efforts. If you want to better understand how EGE schedules are developed, feel free to call me.

I am proud to support this effort and encourage you to support it, too.

Amy Cramer Phillips

Mayor Pro-tem, Avon