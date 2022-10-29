Letter: Support for the formation of transportation authority

Please join my family and me in supporting the formation of the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with your “yes” vote on Nov. 8. Those of us who live here year-round have the opportunity to help create a better-connected community with a more inclusive and cohesive transportation system. A regional transportation authority will enable our region to tackle transit and transportation more holistically from one end of the valley to the other. It will become easier to get around the 50-mile-long corridor we call home with transit that works together between our communities, and can get us from point A to point B.

Without the formation of a regional transportation authority, it will be business as usual. We will not benefit from a coordinated system between our towns and unincorporated areas of Eagle County. With the increase in traffic, the time has come for our region to form a transit system that is matched to our diverse needs and that we can rely upon year-round to move our population and its many guests. This initiative is one of the greatest opportunities for a collaborative approach to help solve a challenge facing us all. It’s a new way of tackling issues in our region. It has taken great effort to pull together and get this far. Get on the bus and be a part of the solution: please support the formation of the regional transportation authority and help ensure a more sustainable future for our region.

Pedro Campos

EagleVail