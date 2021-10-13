Letter: Support for Travis Coggin

Over the past four years our family has been impressed with Travis Coggin and his ability to seek balanced solutions that address our community’s challenges. Having grown up in Vail, Travis understands that for Vail to be a successful town it must support our locals and our visitors alike. Travis has continually sought solutions that support our housing, environment, child care and small businesses needs.

He always seems to be the most prepared for the issues facing the council by researching the subjects and verifying the information presented. He works collaboratively with other council members and always takes the time to meet with community members to answer their questions, understand their concerns, or to help them solve a problem. Please join our family this election and vote for Travis Coggin for Vail Town Council.

Reid, Barrett, Hayden and Weston Phillips

Vail