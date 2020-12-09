Letter: Support local backcountry experts

On Dec. 3, the Vail Daily published an avalanche safety-related article (“Avalanche Survivors share stories as cautionary tales…” page A5). This story related the experience of an avalanche accident victim near Loveland pass in 2004 as well as some precautionary words from Summit County SAR members. The article also provided a short list of Avalanche Safety Resources in Colorado.

Thanks to the Daily for continuing to provide content on backcountry safety and avalanche awareness; it is always timely in our region. While all of the guide services listed do indeed lead courses on Vail Pass and other nearby backcountry venues in Summit County, none of the services listed are Eagle County businesses. Please don’t forget that we have a several terrific guide services and avalanche safety instruction schools right here in our own backyard.

If you’re in the market for backcountry safety instruction, I strongly recommend getting in touch with one of own excellent Eagle County businesses before shopping abroad. This helps keep your money local and keeps our recreation-industry workers employed and able to pay their rents right here at home during this season’s continuing economic stress.

As a former ski patroller, ski guide, and avalanche instructor myself, I know many of the instructors at Paragon Guides, Colorado Mountain College Edwards/Vail Campus, and Apex Mountain School personally and can attest to their excellent knowledge of our local terrain, strong grounding in technical skills, and great teaching and communication abilities.

Maybe you’re already a capable skier or rider with good fitness who doesn’t feel like jumping in headfirst to avalanche safety or backcountry decision making, but wants to go skiing outside of the resort this season? You can always just skip the avy class for now and book a great day of guided backcountry skiing with them instead.

And whether you’re backcountry skiing this winter or whitewater rafting next summer, please don’t forget: Your guide can always tip you over, but you can never over-tip your guide …

Paragon Guides: 970-926-5299, paragonguides.com, trips@paragonguides.com

Apex Mountain School: 970-949-9111, apexmountainschool.com

Bill Hoblitzell

Minturn