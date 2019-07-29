Letter: Support Radio Free Minturn

If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to spin your FM radio dial all the way counter-clockwise to 107.9, you’ll find the only community-based, all-volunteer radio station with the radio call sign KLNX-LP “Radio Free Minturn” on the air in the upper valley from Wolcott to East Vail or on the interwebs at radiofreeminturn.org.

The “LP” is for low power, however Radio Free Minturn aims to punch above its “power” as a community resource — providing everyone with the opportunity to host a radio show and for all of us who listen in a very wide variety of curated music and live DJ banter at all hours of the day, seven days a week from right here in our mountain valley! DJs even take song requests on the station hotline during their shows at 970 827 9079.

At the very beginning of 2018, RFM realized a renewed board of directors who have been working diligently to restore RFM to be a resource for the entire upper valley (where the radio station can be heard on the FM dial) community. This has started with a push to round out DJs and to start planning for future needs/wants/dreams at the station. A year and a half later, there are over 40 DJs spinning shows!

Part of that planning effort also involves funding for the station. The first week of August — from Sunday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 10 — is RFM’s sole, annual fund drive. During the week we ask community members to share some of their hard-earned funds with the station so we can keep the lights on and the radio transmitting to everyone here in the valley. Remember it’s about the community, and that means all of us!

The easiest way to make a donation during the fund drive is at radiofreeminturn.org (one-time, or repeating, kind of like your music streaming service?), call in during the fund drive while a DJ is live to receive a gift with your donation, or come to our end-of-the-fund-drive appreciation party at the Minturn Saloon on Saturday, Aug.10 at 4 p.m. (you can also find our booth at the Minturn Market for a high-five and/or some RFM goodies!).

Thanks for your support, Eagle County, and remember, if you’re not listening, we can’t hear you! On behalf of the RFM board and all the DJs!

Brian Eggleton

Minturn