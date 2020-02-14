Letter: Support the mission of the Humane Society

The Eagle Valley Humane Society and the Town Council of Avon are having a discussion about the town taking over the Humane Society’s liquor license and booth for the annual Avon fireworks show, “Salute to the USA.”

What I hope the Avon Town Council will consider is the following:

My family and I have volunteer-worked that booth for several years.

We have also fostered pets for the Eagle Valley Humane Society. We believe in the mission and the wonderful outcomes, thanks to its staff and CEO Char Gonsenica.

Jack, our rescue dog, is one of those outcomes. He was the Humane Society featured Dog Of The Week in the Vail Daily on June 9, 2011. He was then called Radar. He has been our much-loved dog ever since.

Please do not take away a large part of the Humane Society’s funding and public outreach from this annual Fourth of July event. Because Jack, now old and gray, is a testament to them.

To close, this quote by Karen Davison is very true and sums up the work of the Eagle Valley Humane Society: “Saving one dog will not change the world, but surely for that one dog, the world will change forever.”

Marty Lich

Gypsum