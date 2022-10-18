Letter: Support transit at the ballot

Eagle County’s evolution into a year-round community and world-renowned visitor destination has created significant transportation and parking challenges for local businesses and residents alike. Employers, workers and other community members increasingly see a pressing need for a more comprehensive valley-wide, year-round approach to public transit.

I encourage you to support transit at the ballot box this fall. In addition to the convenience of having a more robust and thorough public transportation system, the reduction in environmental impact, as well as traffic congestion and parking issues would be very impactful to the Valley.

We need a valley-wide and year-round approach to help local workers get to and from work, and to provide transportation options for all residents. The towns of Eagle and Gypsum need services like the Avon Transportation Hub to allow more reach and frequency for downvalley residents. Eagle and Gypsum are home to many of our workers, and transportation along I-70 is necessary and critical to access schools, local services and jobs.

Given the high parking fees at the ski resorts, it could save money for our residents as well as decrease overflow parking at/near parking lots. And, given higher gas prices, it could also be less expensive than driving.

For all these reasons and more, I am excited about the regional transportation authority on the ballot and will be voting yes. I hope you will do the same.

Colleen Weiss, CEO/President East West Hospitality

Avon