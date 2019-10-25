Letter: Support your local libraries and vote yes on 6A

I am writing to urge the community to vote yes on 6A on Nov. 5 to stop the adverse impact of the Gallagher Amendment on the Eagle Valley Library District. I am the executive director of the Literacy Project and a patron of the Eagle Valley Library District. Our library is a crucial part of our community, not simply for the materials it contains, but for the variety of services, programming and space that it offers.

As a partner in literacy education, Eagle Valley Library District offers a range of services, such as collecting and dispensing information about literacy, building and circulating literacy materials in print and non-print formats, providing a site for tutoring and classes, and working with local literacy providers and schools. Library literacy programs provide a community-centered and individualized method of assisting adults to acquire essential reading skills. Libraries offer the perfect environment for the new reader or literacy student to begin using their new skills.

As school and library budgets shrink across the nation, it is not simply enough to ask our libraries to do more with less. Passing 6A would guarantee our libraries’ ability to maintain hours of service at each location, the frequency and technology for students, and literacy education for adults and youth.

Voting yes on 6A on Nov. 5 is the first step toward ensuring that we are preparing and supporting our next generation of readers and learners.

Colleen Gray, Executive Director, The Literacy Project

Eagle, Colorado