Letter: Supporting the work of the Eagle County Animal Shelter

Eagle County Animal Shelter and Services operates the Eagle County Animal Shelter providing a temporary home for stray and surrendered pet animals in our community and adoption services. The department also provides animal control services for unincorporated Eagle County and the Towns of Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff and Vail (by contract). Created in 2016, the Eagle County Animal Services Advisory Committee supports the Eagle County Animal Shelter by bridging the local community to the Eagle County Animal Shelter.

2021 proved to be a banner year by increasing the shelter’s community outreach through multiple adoption events throughout the year. Events include the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Inn at Riverwalk Adoption Event and the Eagle Art Walk. These events increased overall community awareness and pet adoption efforts. The newly developed Animal Shelter Volunteer website portal has significantly improved and expanded the growth efforts of the ECAS volunteer program accordingly.

Year 2021 statistics include:

1,277 Cases

2,384 Patrols

485 Adoptions at the Animal Shelter

Overall, there was a 25% increase of animal control cases compared to 2020 and 5% increase compared to 2019 (including lost animals, welfare, protective custody, dog attacks, strays, bites and failure to remove waste). Through community outreach efforts such as newspaper articles, events and education, the ECAS staff continually promotes the safe and healthy welfare of our fur babies here in Eagle County.

The Animal Services Advisory Committee meets the second Wednesday of the month in March, June, September and December. Meetings are open to the public and we welcome community participation. If you have a suggestion, comment or complaint you would like to share with the committee, please contact us at animalservicescommittee@eaglecounty.us .

We are grateful for the ECAS expert staff and support the county’s efforts of increasing pet health and community awareness. For more information regarding ECAS and current volunteer opportunities, please visit EagleCounty.us/animalservices or if you have any questions you can always call us Animal Services at 970-328-3647 or email at Animal services@eaglecounty.us

Gabe Shalley, Evelyn Pinney, Elizabeth Wood, Amee Anson, Caroline Davis, Dr. Julie Alt

Eagle County Animal Shelter Advisory Committee