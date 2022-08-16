Letter: Suzanne Silverthorn’s retirement

I am going to miss Suzanne Silverthorn, and I don’t even live in Vail anymore. But for the 20 years that I did live in Vail, it always seems to me that Suzanne was everywhere. It felt like she was at every meeting I ever went to. You could get an email from her anytime day or night. I never understood how she could possibly be involved in so many things.

And now, I can’t imagine what the town of Vail is going to do without her. She always greeted you with a smile and a willingness to help. You could not have found a better person to represent the town of Vail than Suzanne Silverthorn. The town of Vail has been lucky to have her, and I feel lucky to have known her.

Marshall Turley

San Marcos, California