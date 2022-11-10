Letter: Sweet trick-or-treat

So there I was, shuttling between the “front door” and the “back door” (which are both fair game for trick-or-treaters) when I answered the door to find a lone, sweet-as could-be, darling little witch. She fumbled around a bit with her flowing sleeves and portable pumpkin, then extended her hand to offer me a treat before accepting one in return.

After she gifted me a fancy fruit strip and selected her favorites from my basket of bite-sized sugar bombs, she turned to go and then realized that she’d forgotten to say “trick or treat!” So much to remember! She turned back, snuck in the obligatory greeting, then excitedly headed off to find more of the same selection of chocolate-covered goodness at the next house.

Amid a world of ghoulish troubles and dastardly deeds, you, little mini-witch, melted my heart just a bit. Such a sweet reminder that there are wonderful parents raising wonderful little humans here in happy valley.

I hope you got lots of all the best candy.

Roseann Casey

Eagle