Letter: Take back our town

Our skiing experience in Vail has been significantly diminished. We are a ski town and not a suburb of Denver. With that in mind, we need to defend our turf. Not doing so would be a disservice to our real estate values, outdoor experience and quality of life — tantamount to allowing our town to be colonized.

We are, maybe were, a ski town that has been invaded by an enemy. Maybe we were distracted by COVID-19 or whatever. Maybe we were looking the other way when Vail Resorts descended upon us by saturating our town with Epic Passes, the way that Rome conquered and assaulted Carthage. To expect an amicable compromise is unlikely. Vail Resorts is in the business of only selling tickets and passes.

To take back our town, we need through our government the mayor and council people that we elected and stand behind to fight back.

Some suggestions, but certainly not all, are as follows:

Get rid of service road parking. We have an incredibly good and free public transportation system — use it.

Put in deterrents to short-term rentals, which are destroying our employee housing. We are not a flatland community that can expand endlessly to accommodate employee housing. The beauty of our community included geographic boundaries. These boundaries are being abused by the short-term rentals, and we have no other place to house our service personnel. Many communities have had this problem and have outlawed short-term rentals. This can be done by council or referendum or by simply charging a significant fee for a short-term rental license. By this, I believe we should start with $10,000.

Increase the number of blackout dates on the Epic Pass. (This is clearly more of a Vail Resorts option.)

Coordinate with the landlord — the Forest Service — to devise a procedure to limit the number of skiers on the mountain. We need to demonstrate to the Forest Service both the negative economical and ecological effects that are overpowering our valley.

Stop soliciting Front Range business. Every time we accommodate a Front Ranger, who comes and spends $0 to $50, you push the destination guest who is spending thousands of dollars out of that seat. Apparently, we are aiming at the wrong target.

This change in “who we are” will come faster than we think. We must prioritize this. It is our identity, and it is why most of us moved here and it needs to be preserved.

Please press this issue with your elected officials.

Steve Katz

Vail