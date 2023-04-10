Letter: Take this letter and print it

I can’t believe that I am doing this — after 30 years in Heavenly Valley, I am writing a letter to the editor — the editor of the only house organ of this company town. Although tempted on numerous occasions to respond to your content, my response today is based upon your quality.

Your product sucks!

Not just your blatantly biased content. Your actual product. The printed paper. The print.

You obviously have the technical capacity to produce a better product as evidenced by the fact that your weekend editions have larger print and better pictorial quality than your daily production. Why you continue to foist your inferior daily product on your mostly vacationing/retired readership is pure hubris.

What a shame. You can do better.

Paul J. Disser

Beaver Creek