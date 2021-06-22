Letter: Talking about climate change

Much is written regarding Climate Change, including Butch Mazzuca’s recent column, “Americans want the full story.” This is well written with salient points.

My point of relevance, my metaphor, is should my friend be standing near a thousand-foot cliff, a precipitous fall from which he would perish, and there is a marble size pebble or several adjacent to his feet, my science, observation, knowledge suggest should he or she step thereon they may perish. Therefore, I warn them.

So to is true with climate and weather change and the consequences therefrom.

My point, the science, our experience, warns us of the marble-size pebbles and the consequences of neglecting them. We should choose to behave respecting this knowledge!

Lee Rimel

Vail