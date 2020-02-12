Letter: Tell Gardner to support the CORE Act

I have been an advocate of our wildlands since I was in high school, about half a century ago. Being close to these special places is why my family has been visiting this area since the 1960s and moved here eight years ago.

Recently the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act had its one-year anniversary since Sen. Bennet and Rep. Neguse introduced this sweeping act. It has been passed by the US House of Representatives and now is in the Senate. It is languishing in the Natural Resources Committee, where our very own Sen. Gardner could, but has not, endorsed this bill. The CORE Act protects approximately 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado, establishing new wilderness areas and safeguarding existing outdoor recreation opportunities to boost our environment and our economy both now and for future generations.

We all have become increasingly aware of the need to protect our lands, which by the way has a direct effect on our economy. It’s a win-win!

Colorado counties, including Eagle, have worked closely with businesses, recreation groups, sportspeople and conservationists for a decade to be sure that CORE makes sense for all. The bill includes 93,000 new recreation/conservation acres and 73,000 new wilderness acres and 200,000 mineral withdrawal acres that will be protected. Many are in our local White River National Forest. For example this will protect corridors for hiking, biking and wildlife.

Locally, in Eagle County, there will be exciting additions to Eagle’s Nest and the Holy Cross Wilderness areas near Vail. It creates the first-of-its-kind National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale to honor the 10th Mountain Division’s legacy. The designation will protect the area without an impact on recreation opportunities that we love.

However, Sen. Gardner is out of step with the values of the majority of Coloradans who do support CORE. We vote here, and he does not deserve our support in this election year. Please join me in calling his office at (202) 224-5941 to remind him that we voters support the protection of public lands and CORE. He should represent us, vote in favor of CORE and encourage his fellow senators to pass this act as well. Thank you for taking a moment to engage and help.

Martha Milbery

Edwards