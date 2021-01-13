Letter: Thank you, commissioners

I wrote with my appreciation of Eagle County Commissioners Chandler-Henry, McQueeney, and Scherr for their open letter to Rep. Lauren Boebert. The letter was focused, fair, and clear.

Many of us have watched in dismay as our new congressional representative has acted irresponsibly, against the interests of the people of Colorado, and in conflict with her oath of office. I wasn’t sure what could or should be done, but this letter is a good start.

It’s a trying time, but actions must have consequences. Mrs. Boebert has a steep learning curve ahead and needs to understand the responsibility she has voluntarily taken on, and the accountability and maturity required to do her job.

Thanks to our commissioners for capably doing your job on behalf of the citizens of Eagle County.

Roseann Casey

Eagle