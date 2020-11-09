Letter: Thank you, Eagle County

To the people of Eagle County: I’d like to express my gratitude and appreciation for your support in my race for Eagle County Commissioner, District 2. To Dr. Thomas Crisofulli, thank you for a race well run and one focused on the issues.

We’ve accomplished a lot, even with COVID-19 and wildfires, and I am continually amazed by the grace and resilience of the western mountain folks who call this special place home. Our work ahead is daunting, but we can prevail. Keeping our citizens healthy and our businesses open top the list, of course, and will take the efforts of all of us.

The perennial issue of not enough affordable housing is now exacerbated by the “Zoom-Town” phenomenon of people moving to desirable places to live since they can work remotely. We have several promising efforts underway on that front, including partnerships with the Forest Service and municipalities. The cost of health care remains a challenge, and we’ll work with the state legislature when it reconvenes in January. Access and availability of services, especially mental health services, has improved tremendously over the past two years, thanks to the work of many health care partners.

One area of particular interest to me is natural resources. I spend a lot of time on water issues, both quality and quantity, as I believe these issues are critical for a successful future. I’ll continue to serve on the board of directors for the Colorado River District and work to keep our water in our watersheds. We’ll continue to work on protecting open spaces, improving wildlife habitats, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The need for economic diversity is not new, but is even more in the spotlight with the challenges of a tourist-based economy in times of a pandemic. We are working hard on that front, so that every resident can earn a sustainable livelihood in our communities.

I’m excited to get back to work for you. We have a strong team of commissioners and staff invested in success. I’m a firm believer in open and transparent government and am available any time by phone, text or email to discuss any issues or ideas. Together we can meet the challenge of protecting our small-town quality of life and the spirit of Western independence while preserving Eagle County as a place of open spaces and big dreams.

Kathy Chandler-Henry

Eagle County Commissioner, District 2