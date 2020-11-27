Letter: Thank you, Eagle County

Election Day has come and gone, results are in, and I am pleased to announce that I will be serving District 26 in the Colorado House of Representatives for a second term. Thank you to everyone who worked to make this election a success. To the county clerks, volunteer election judges and poll workers, our postal workers, campaign volunteers, and so many more — thank you.

I am honored to serve this great district again, and humbled to receive bipartisan support from my constituents across the Yampa Valley, the Eagle River Valley, the Roaring Fork Valley and everywhere in between. I am so proud to represent Eagle and Routt Counties in the legislature — the best district in the state!

Since I became your state representative, we have accomplished a great deal — including reductions in health care prices, protecting our environment, helping small businesses and working families, and lowering the cost of living in our communities. Looking ahead, we have so much more work to do to safely get through and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, to get our economy moving again, and to protect our Colorado way of life.

While I did not have an opponent this year, please know that I do not take the duty of representing you for granted. I look forward to continuing my commitment to hard work, accessibility, and results for every resident of this district — whether you voted for me or not. Colorado has immense challenges ahead, but by working together I am confident we can achieve meaningful results for the future of our state.

Dylan Roberts

Avon