Letter: Thank you, Eagle County

I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 17 at the Eagle County Fairgrounds drive-through clinic.

The entire process of signing-up, getting an appointment and getting the vaccine was a pleasure compared to what I am hearing from friends and family in other states and watching nightly on Denver and national news.

No multiple hours-long phone calls. No three-hour waits. About 60 seconds to get on the list, another 60 seconds to get my appointment once I cleared the waiting list, being automatically scheduled for my second dose as I scheduled the first and less than 30 minutes, start to finish, for the actual vaccination.

Thank you Eagle County Health, Vail Health and all the workers at the fairgrounds for making this such an exceptional experience!

John DiToro

Edwards