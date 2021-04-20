Letter: Thank you, Eagle County

We have finally caught a moment to reflect on the 2020-21 ski and ride season here in Eagle County and one emotion continues to be top of mind: gratitude. We are so grateful for our employees, our partners and this community. We had one singular goal this winter — to safely open and to remain safely open for the duration of the winter season. The task seemed daunting, but with everyone’s dedication, we succeeded.

Our Eagle County community was facing immense challenges last year after the winter season came to an abrupt halt. However, watching this community rally, recover and rebound has been our experience of a lifetime. Countless hours of close coordination between our partners at Eagle County, the town of Vail, and in the private and nonprofit sectors have led to this tremendous accomplishment.

There are innumerable star players on this all-star team here in Eagle County, too many to count and thank individually. All of our partners’ unwavering dedication to keeping the pandemic in check, consistent communication, and individual leadership were critical over the past year. We felt these same qualities throughout the entire community.

Not only did this community keep the virus in check, but we hosted so many visitors for a safe and desperately-needed respite from this crisis. This community did not turn a blind eye to the pandemic, but we found a way to safely host these guests with warmth and compassion all while dealing with countless personal and professional difficulties.

This entire community should take a moment to pause and reflect on this achievement. This wasn’t a Vail Mountain or Beaver Creek Ski Resort effort to save our season — this was a community effort. Your collective passion and spirit of innovation have been calming waters amid turbulent seas.

We are deeply grateful for all of your contributions to this resounding success.

Beth Howard, Chief Operating Officer/VP, Vail Mountain

Nadia Guerriero, Chief Operating Officer/VP, Beaver Creek Ski Resort