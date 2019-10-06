Letter: Thank you, Eagle County

We live in an awesome community. There are still great people in the world. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2019. It was a devastating blow to me and my family. So many emotions, so many decisions to be made …

My faith is strong and steady and is what has taken me this far. My faith, and the support of numerous people and businesses. Our children are involved in Eagle County 4-H. This has taught them hard work and determination pays off. This group did an amazing thing. At the end of the auction, two families donated their extra animals to be sold, and our family received 100% of the proceeds. We would like to say thank you to the Riggans family for donating their turkeys and the Colby family for donating their pig. Cancer doesn’t judge. Cancer doesn’t care if you have bills to pay. Cancer just doesn’t care. But Eagle County cares!

I went through surgeries, hospital stays and currently chemo. The costs are tremendous. We would like to say thank you to the local businesses that gave to help cover our insurance deductibles and out of pocket. They are: Stephens Nursery, Ern and Liz Mooney, Alpine Bank, Fischer Technologies, Hobbs Excavating & Trucking, Holy Cross Custom Builders, Marchetti & Weaver LLC, Trinity Recycling, Haselden, Chics Coutour, and Eagle Valley Events. Please support these local businesses because they have been so generous to our family. They have helped our family in a great time of need.

Another thank you goes out to Crawlin’ to a Cure, who also donated money to our family to help cover the multitude of costs associated with treatment and surgery. In addition, Vail Christian Academy staff and family has blessed me with donations and meals. Cancer wreaks havoc on everyone involved. This disease has changed my life. There are great days and horrible days. Praying, faith, meals from various groups, and staying positive has allowed me to bear the frustrations and bad days.

I give thanks to God for putting me in an environment that chooses to never give up. It seems like every week I am told of another person diagnosed with cancer. My hope is that every cancer will be cured. Thank you, Eagle County, and the people that live in it. Thank you for helping my family in one of its toughest battles.

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” — Philippians 4:13.

Connie Melzer

Eagle County