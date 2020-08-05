Letter: Thank you, election judges

On June 30, Eagle County held another secure, successful election thanks in large part to a group of 85 election judges who gave their time and energy to ensure the process went smoothly. They are an indispensable part of the election, and I wish to publicly thank them for their service.

Election judges across the county assisted in the transport, processing, and tabulation of 12,765 ballots. This represents 41% turnout among active voters, which is the highest ever for a June Primary. A post-election risk-limiting audit found zero discrepancies, adding to the county’s perfect auditing record since the process began.

Election judges believe that every ballot matters because every ballot represents a voter’s voice. They are our voices in the community, helping friends and neighbors understand the election process in Colorado, and even recruiting them to be part of our judge team. We should all give them a heartfelt “thank you.”

Preparations are well under way for the November 3 General Election, including administering a successful election with COVID-19 public health precautions in place. Colorado has been a vote-by-mail state since 2013, so we are already well-versed in conducting mail ballot elections, as are most of our voters.

In light of COVID-19 and higher voter turnout, we are moving our Avon Voter Service Center from the current Clerk’s office to the town of Avon building. There will be more space available at the town to accommodate social distancing, yet the building is not so far away from our Avon offices. Our additional Voter Service Centers will be in Vail, Eagle, and El Jebel at their normal locations.

To keep judges, voters and staff as safe as possible, I would ask that you reach out to your friends and family asking them to check their Colorado voter registration information at http://www.GoVoteColorado.gov to ensure their mailing and residential addresses are up-to-date.

Regina O’Brien

Eagle County Clerk & Recorder