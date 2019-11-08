Letter: Thank you from Eagle County Paramedic Services

In the wake of Eagle County Voters’ Nov. 5 decision to relieve the constraints of the Gallagher Amendment on Eagle County Paramedic Services, I would like to extend a heartfelt “thank-you” from our board of directors, staff and me to those who voted to support this critical relief. Your commitment to financial health of Eagle County Paramedics ensures that our community, destination guests, travelers and loved ones will continue to receive the highest quality first response and paramedic services available now and into the future. Further, it continues our ability to attract and retain the highest quality paramedics available to serve our community.

Our vision at Eagle County Paramedics is to be a world leader in out-of-hospital health care. Thank you, Eagle County voters, for your trust in us to continue this vision.

Christopher Montera, CEO, Eagle County Paramedic Services